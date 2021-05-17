Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 335.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 108,336 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CNX opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

