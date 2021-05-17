Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock opened at $307.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 394.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.04.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.