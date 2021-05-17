Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.52.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

