Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $249,000 Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000.

OTCMKTS:LGACU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

