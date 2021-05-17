Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $109.63 on Monday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

