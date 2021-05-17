Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.59

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 1765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

