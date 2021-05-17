Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) versus Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Head-To-Head Survey

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lifestore Financial Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifestore Financial Group and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.11%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Hope Bancorp 18.62% 6.21% 0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 2.64 $171.04 million $1.35 11.64

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hope Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of January 26, 2021, the company operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.