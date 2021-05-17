Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.62 million.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $5.64 on Monday, reaching $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,000. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

