Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $94.63.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
