Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $64,768,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

