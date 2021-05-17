Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.46

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.46 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.19 ($0.63), with a volume of 18619503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.25 ($0.63).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 47.27 ($0.62).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders acquired a total of 829,912 shares of company stock valued at $36,355,419 over the last three months.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.