Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.82

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$72.82 and last traded at C$72.07, with a volume of 230110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.14.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a market cap of C$24.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.62.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Insiders sold 31,778 shares of company stock worth $2,082,713 over the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

