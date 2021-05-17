Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $34,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 513.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

