Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $56,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $286.09 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

