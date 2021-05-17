Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 52,234 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 52,234 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

