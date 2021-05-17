Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 65,963 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,963 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of The Clorox worth $46,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $181.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.