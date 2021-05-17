Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $546,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

