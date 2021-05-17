LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 6,600 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

