LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

