LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kemper were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,632,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,467,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $55,137,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

