LSV Asset Management Sells 18,461 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,461 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other First Merchants news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $696,529. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRME stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

