LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

LTC Properties stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

