Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

