Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LUNA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 275,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,247. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

