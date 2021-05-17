Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

MGA stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. Magna International has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.47.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.