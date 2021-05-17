Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

