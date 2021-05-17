Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $441.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.01 and a 200-day moving average of $441.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

