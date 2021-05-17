Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $270,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $28.63 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.