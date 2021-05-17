Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of IMNM opened at $18.14 on Monday. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

