Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $390.78 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.00 and its 200-day moving average is $358.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

