Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 397 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $102.55 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

