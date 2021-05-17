MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS:MNGPY opened at $1.79 on Thursday. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

