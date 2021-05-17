Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $132.18. 293,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,731. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

