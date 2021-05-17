Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Markel by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,233.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,074.50. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $800.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.