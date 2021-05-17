Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

