Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Deborah Marriott Harrison Sells 360 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.39 on Monday, hitting $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 73,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,365. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

