Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $377.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.09. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.53 and a 52 week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

