Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives $18.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRETF shares. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

MRETF stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

