MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

MTZ traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. 768,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $119.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.