Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $273.29 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.