MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report $143.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.30 million and the highest is $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $51.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $513.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $581.33 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 250,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 265,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $5,962,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $4,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,352 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

