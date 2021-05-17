Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,418 shares of company stock worth $28,400,647. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -215.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

