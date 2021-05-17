Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,418 shares of company stock worth $28,400,647. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -215.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.