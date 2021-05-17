McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.72 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.68 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.