McNamara Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,934. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

