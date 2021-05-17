McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.59. 2,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,662. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.74 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

