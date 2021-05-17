Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38,914 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $125.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

