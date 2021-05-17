Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 304.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $154.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

