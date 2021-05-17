Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.