Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 2,405.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $189.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

