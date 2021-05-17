Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,895,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5,323.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 149,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $848,068 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.