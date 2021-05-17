Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ALOT opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

